The two previous times Reyna Carranco faced Washington pitcher Taran Alvelo before Thursday, it didn’t end well for the UA infielder.
During the 2018 series, Carranco was hit in the face by a wild pitch that got caught under her facemask. Carranco walked away with a broken nose, facial laceration and a concussion. She returned to the field four games later.
On May 4, during her first at-bat, an Alvelo pitch broke Carranco’s left hand and right thumb. Carranco returned five games later for the first in a series against Auburn in the Tucson Regional.
In Thursday’s WCWS opener, Washington went with Alvelo in the circle. Carranco went 1 for 3 with a single — and no injuries.