The GI Bill and the Army were very good to me.
I joined the Army Security Agency on a four year enlistment in March of 1965. After basic training I was assigned to Ft. Devens, Massachusetts, for a thirty-eight week school specializing in electronic equipment repair.
After that, the Army assigned me to Sinop, Turkey, and Kassel, Germany, where there were many opportunities to work on electronic equipment and learn practical troubleshooting and repair techniques.
After completing my enlistment, by using the G.I. Bill, and alternating between work and school I was able to earn a bachelors degree. This enabled me to parley my military experience and my education into a very rewarding career allowing my wife and I to retire in our early sixties.
In addition to the G.I. Bill, the training, and the practical experience I received while serving, I want to take this opportunity to acknowledge that I served with many fine officers and non-commissioned officers who helped me in many ways at a time in my life when I really needed the help. I will honor them in my memory for the rest of my life.