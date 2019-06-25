I was a student at a new College in Wisconsin, projected to be in the first graduating class in the 1960’s. I was not really "college material” but my family persuaded me to enroll. After two years of average and below average success, my grade-point average was so low that my draft-board asked me to “join” the military.
This definitely changed my immediate future but I had no choice. This was the Vietnam-era, but I dodged a bullet and was sent to Korea for duty. When I returned to the states I remembered the G.I. Bill and quickly signed up to return to college.
I qualified and began going to night-school, summer school and took classes anytime I could to continue towards my degree. I was married and still managed to work part-time during schooling, while my wife worked full time. I probably would not have graduated from school, without the GI Bill.
Kenneth J. Unwin Jr.