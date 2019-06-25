Upon graduation from college, I signed a contract to teach fifth grade, but as that time the draft was active and very few were deferred, I enlisted in the Air Force and served at Hickam AFB, Hawaii, from 1968-71.
While I was on active duty, I started and completed my master’s degree using the “tuition assistance” program which paid 80% of my tuition and did not affect my GI Bill entitlements in any way. After I was discharged, I used the GI Bill to purchase my first home, and later assumed another veteran’s mortgage at a lower interest rate.
Professionally, I used the GI Bill educational benefits to pursue post-graduate studies and earned certification as a school principal, director of guidance services, guidance counselor, and special education teacher.
In 2011, I completed a career in public school education that spanned parts of five decades.
It was an honor to serve my county, and I feel the GI Bill richly rewarded me and many other men and women who served their county during the Vietnam War.