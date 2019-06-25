Over a decade ago, I was an infantryman operating in the rugged terrain of Afghanistan. While deployed there, my parents made many trips to their local post office on North Oracle Road.
Postal employees did their duty, making sure my parents morale boosting care packages made the long journey from Tucson to my small combat outpost near the border of Pakistan. One of these special deliveries changed the course of my life.
After removing the customs form and tearing off all the packing tape, I pulled open the cardboard box. Nestled in a bunch of essential items for any soldier— AA batteries, beef jerky, canned goods, candy, magazines, and powdered drinks—was a paperback book.
The title caught my attention: Teacher Man. The book details Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt’s account of teaching English and creative writing at several New York City high schools.
At the time, I was thinking about life after the Army, and I wanted to do something where I could continue to give back to my community and country. After reading about McCourt’s exciting experience as a teacher on breaks from patrols, teaching made sense. And inside the book, my mom scribbled, “Brian—You would make a terrific teacher, just like Mr. McCourt.”
You can’t argue with mom, so I decided to become a teacher. When I returned home from deployment, I was accepted into Teach for America, enrolled into a teaching credential program at American University, and assigned to teach history in Washington DC.
I thought I had it all figured out, but becoming a teacher is an expensive career choice. The financial crisis put my new mission to the test.
I had saved my combat pay and invested most of it into the stock market. As I prepared for my transition from soldier to teacher, the Dow plummeted, and my savings hit rock bottom.
As I examined my financial situation, the math was clear. I was not going to be able to cover the cost of tuition and the high cost of living in the nation’s capital on a starting teacher salary and the meager payouts associated with the Montgomery GI Bill. I was about to give up on my dream of becoming a teacher when I received another special delivery.
The passage of the Post-9/11 GI Bill ensured I would step foot in the classroom without taking on too much debt. And I was rewarded with the chance to serve again, spending five rewarding years inside the classroom teaching world history to teenagers at a high poverty school. And I didn’t let mom down. In 2012, I was recognized at the Kennedy Center with an Excellence in Teaching Award for outstanding achievement.
I may no longer be in the classroom, but I remain committed to the transformative power of education. Today, I am responsible for leading Lockheed Martin’s philanthropic efforts to support our service members, veterans, and their families.
As a responsible corporate citizen, Lockheed Martin has a role to play to support veterans use of the GI Bill. We do this through supporting organizations that help veterans succeed in higher education, such as Student Veterans of America.
Veterans have a lot to offer college campuses from their proven leadership to their diversity of experiences. And when they graduate, they offer the same values to any organization.
Today’s GI Bill provides eligible veterans with up to $300,000 for tuition and living expenses to pursue education and training opportunities at colleges, trade schools, and apprenticeships. The GI Bill not only saves veterans from the burden of student debt but also helps them reach their full potential and secure that dream job. Another benefit of the GI Bill is it makes parents proud, especially a mom and dad living in Tucson.
Brian Thompson