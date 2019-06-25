As high school was drawing to a close, my friends spoke of colleges they applied to and the places they were going while I sat silently knowing. Their future was college and a draft deferment while my destiny was a welcoming note from the draft board and a ticket to southeast Asia.
Instead of waiting for those nice Selective Service guys, I enlisted. Eight years later with submarine patrols in my rear view mirror, I crossed the brow for the last time and headed to college. Terrified. I "knew" that those smart, freshly minted high school grads were going to be impossible for someone like me to compete against.
Focus arising from fear and having no path back made that worry silly in retrospect. Three years later I left the University of Minnesota knowing how to research, write and problem solve. I also left with my wife-to-be walking with me. The draft and as a byproduct, the G.I. Bill, allowed us to leave behind a childhood defined by scarcity and hard times and enjoy a life of abundance.
The Navy and service aboard a submarine were transformative. The G.I. Bill gave us economic freedom.
Chris Steele