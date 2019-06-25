I grew up during the Great Depression, born in 1927, and grew up in a family of five children during those harsh, difficult years for our country. Any thought of college, or any schooling beyond high school, was never even considered, much less discussed.
However, during my senior year of high school, I worked part time at the General Electric Company in Lynn, Massachusetts. GE had a policy of hiring engineering students from a nearby university who would get work-related training along with attending college. It didn't take me long to recognize how different the young engineering students’ futures were from mine ─ the difference, of course, being their education. With this insight, I promised myself that somehow I would find a way to get an engineering degree.
Directly upon high school graduation I joined the navy, as did many of my male classmates, but it was during this time that the war was coming to an end, and I was ultimately discharged. It was my good fortune, however, that the GI Bill was then being offered.
I immediately applied for the Bill, and then to a number of colleges. I was finally accepted by the University of Colorado, and granted tuition plus the generous stipend of $65/month (later increased to $75). After four years, I graduated with that degree in electrical engineering. I was offered a job with the Bell System, and ultimately spent my career ─ 37 years ─ with Bell and its successor, AT&T, as an engineer/supervisor.
For the satisfying, rewarding career as an engineer, which as a young man I had longed to achieve, I am inexpressibly grateful for the GI Bill.