The GI Bill is the reason that I went back to college after serving in the Navy, and the Tucson Community is the reason that I chose the University of Arizona.
While the degree helped me land a job immediately after graduating, the salary was less than that I'd been earning at a manufacturing plant in Chandler. This was to be expected, as my degree pushed me into an industry that is severely underfunded and understaffed. Still, the chance that the GI Bill afforded me to come back and reconnect and give back to a community that defined so much of a life was worth it.
I'll take a pay cut for that any day of the week.
Brandon Peacock