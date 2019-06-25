The GI Bill is quite literally responsible for everything in my life. My father grew up in Brooklyn, New York, one of two sons who lost their father at a young age and with a mother who worked two jobs to barely keep a roof over their heads. By his own admission he was hanging out on the streets, up to no good and going nowhere. When WWII broke out both brothers joined the Navy.
The war showed him there was more to the world than the streets of New York. He knew the city was a dead end if he stayed there. The GI Bill was his ticket out. With all the money he had, he bought a train ticket to Minnesota getting as far away from New York as possible and enrolled in the Engineering school. Armed with that degree he built a career and business from nothing.
Every day I thank him for the wisdom to take advantage of his opportunity and change his life from one of poverty to independence and success. Even though he never used the GI Bill again the education it provided for him continued to pay dividends for the country as his five children followed his example becoming successful contributing citizens. Today I consider myself lucky to be retired and living comfortably in Marana. All made possible by the wisdom of a 20-year-old kid realizing he needed to change his path in life.
Bert Fredericksen