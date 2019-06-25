My father, Glenwood Broyles, came through Tucson on a troop train in May of 1942, heading for the South Pacific. When he returned to Ohio at the end of WWII, he remembered the warm sunshine and the spectacular mountains of the Southwest. In 1949, after my brother Frank and I arrived on the scene, my dad convinced my mother that our family should leave behind the snow and cold. He desperately wanted to attend university, and Tucson had a great one. The newly-established GI Bill would provide the necessary extra funds to allow him to follow his dream.
Dad earned his bachelor's degree within two years, and began teaching, first at Spring Jr. High and then at Tucson High. He started the radio bureau at THS, a subject near and dear to him as he had run a radio station in Fostoria, Ohio for several years. Eventually, my father also received his master's degree from the UA and transferred to TUSD's administration office where he established educational television. He worked closely with KUAT in this endeavor.
Without the GI Bill, none of this would've happened. I am grateful that this city called to my dad six years before I was born; that the GI Bill gave him options to pursue his education; and, especially grateful that he was lucky enough to return from the war.