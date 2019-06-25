My father is 91, and served in the armed forces in the 1940's, including a brief period during the end of World War II. When he returned home to California he used the GI bill to attend art school at Art Center in Los Angeles. He used that education to make his living as an artist.
His older brother had been a passionate artist but he died at age 16 of an appendicitis and so my father took on his passion as well.
The photograph shows a portrait of his wife of 62 years, Dody, which he painted. She passed away in December and his artwork is the most beautiful way to remember her.
Craig Wisnom