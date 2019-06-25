1946 was the year of my discharge from the US Navy Submarine Service. My immediate interest was to apply for a year of unemployment compensation, twenty dollars per week for 52 weeks known as the 52/20 club.
During this period I played baseball for the Greyhound Organization that had recruited me for their team. An executive of the company suggested I use the GI Bill to advance myself thru education which led me to the University of Illinois and a BA.
Having secured a position of note after college I added a MBA to my education at Rockhurst College in Kansas City and a career trading commodity futures until retirement was achieved.
Using the GI Bill improved my outlook, my goals and my life.
Albin S. Polonyi Sr.