Because of the GI Bill, I had the good fortune to grow up in Tucson.
I was born in Brooklyn, New York, as were my parents Bernard and Lillian (Shapiro) Fisher. After completing college, my father enlisted in the Army during World War II. He served stateside and after discharge, took advantage of the GI Bill to attend dental school at New York University. He and my mother married during his first year of dental school.
My father had a private dental practice in Red Bank, New Jersey, when in 1954, he was drafted; the draft had been a condition of his use of the GI Bill to attend dental school. In February of 1955, he was stationed at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico for a 2-year term-of-duty.
During his time in Roswell, my father experienced an improvement in his health as he had previously suffered from asthma. He decided he wanted to stay in the southwest because he felt so much better. He and another Air Force dental buddy studied and took the Arizona dental boards together and they passed.
Our family moved to Tucson in the spring of 1957. My father had a successful dental practice until he retired in 1988. My mother graduated from the UA College of Law in 1963. My siblings and I all became Wildcats.
Marjorie Cunningham