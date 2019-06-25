I was out of the service, and working as a diesel mechanic in 1966 when I heard of the GI Bill. I had not been a good high school student, but I knew that it was hot in the summer and very cold working in open pit mines. I had a wife and 5 dependents.
I went to the University of Arizona. The GI Bill paid for 12 units as a full load, so I took 18 or more units each semester, and with a part-time job I made it. Another GI break was the day I found out I could get 2 units credit for PE and 3 units credit for ROTC for my GI time. All in all the GI Bill paid me from my Freshman to almost a Masters degree at the UA.
I became a Fifth grade teacher and taught for 31 years in Marana School District. I am still in contact with students and some parents that I had in my room over 31 years. I enjoyed teaching, and my time in the service.
Ned Russell