I joined the "ready Reserve" in April 1955. Still in school, it offered avenues that I did not see in the corporate world. I had worked for several insurance companies but they lacked opportunities for advancement.
I got an opportunity at Campbell Soup in Camden, NJ; however, my reserve commitment and my working hours conflicted. I was given a choice of active duty or release from the Reserves. I chose active duty and remained for more than twenty years. I went to Officer Candidate School, got commissioned, and realized the benefits that awaited me.
I retired in 1978, in a grade I never imagined was possible and for more than 40 years have reaped the benefits. I did post graduate work on active duty, got my Masters Degree and was truly appreciative of the opportunity.
All this was possible by the GI bill.
Robert W. Yeager