After 24 months service, 1944-1966, five of which were spent in the combat infantry with the 30th Infantry Division in the European Theater, the first benefit procured was a four year degree, tuition, and texts paid to Northwestern University under the WWII GI Bill.
Next was a home priced at $10,400, $400 down and a $10,000 mortgage payable over 20 years at 5% interest guaranteed by the government under the GI Bill.
Being recalled for Korean service for 24 months, I became eligible for monthly payments which paid for a four-year night study of law at Southern Methodist University, a Bar Review course and expense money for a three day bar examination. This led to a successful and satisfying career selling law books.
But that is not all. My wife of 63 years, Margery, is buried at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. At almost 93 years of age, I will join her shortly.
Given the above, you can sign me, not GI Bill but
GI Gene
Eugene Pflughaupt