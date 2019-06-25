I served three years in the Air Force during the Korean conflict.
I used my GI Bill for four years of college and received my degree, which enabled me to secure a good job designing cars for General Motors.
My wife and I also purchased a home with my GI mortgage and raised our family. None of this would have been possible without the wonderful GI Bill program.
My father had a small car dealership and trained two ex GI's on the GI Bill to be car mechanics, helping them, my Dad and the small town we lived in.
Jim Ewen