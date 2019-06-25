After serving on active duty as an Air Force intelligence officer, including a tour in Vietnam in 1971-72, I used the GI Bill to obtain Masters and Doctorate degrees in political science from the University of Washington.
Those credentials were the vehicle I used to begin a college teaching career, starting at Boise State University, followed by stints at the College of Idaho and the University of Portland. From there, I accepted positions in the U.S. Senate, first as Legislative Assistant for Defense and Foreign Policy for Senator Slade Gorton of Washington, then as Senior Analyst for Defense on the staff of the Senate Budget Committee for the late Senator Pete Domenici of New Mexico.
My experience in the Senate led to an offer to join the faculty of the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in Monterey, CA, where I served for a quarter century. I retired from NPS in 2012 as an Associate Professor of Public Budgeting, Emeritus, and still do some contract teaching for them via the internet.
The GI Bill opened doors for me, enriching my life and providing wonderful professional and personal opportunities. I am forever grateful.