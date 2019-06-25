I was born and lived my early life in Buffalo, New York. After graduating as a Chemical Engineer from the State University of New York at Buffalo (SUNYAB), I was drafted into the military in 1968. After serving on active duty in the United States Air Force for 4 years as a BioEnvironmental Engineer, I returned to Buffalo.
While working, I started using the GI Bill and attended night school for seven years at SUNYAB. I completed a MS in Civil Engineering and then a MBA. Both opened up new doors for me in terms of employment opportunities and military choices.
I joined the United States Air Force Reserves at Niagara Falls Air Force Base. Later on I was hired as a Corporate Industrial Hygienist by IBM Corporation and moved to White Plains, NY. I changed positions several times with IBM including relocations to Virginia and Arizona. I was fortunate to continue my military connection in the USAF Reserves for 27 years. One assignment, I became a Civil Engineering Squadron Commander at McGuire Air Force Base.
I eventually retired from the military as a Colonel while assigned to the Pentagon. Then I finally retired from IBM after 30 years as a Senior Engineer. I am sure my additional education played a big role in my successes.
Thomas J. Owens