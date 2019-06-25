I grew up in a large, lower middle class family where my father was a pastor who moved his family frequently. I was a discipline problem and poor student who left high school never graduating.
At 17, my father thought it better for me to leave home and took me to the U.S. Army Recruiter where I served honorably from 1962-65 achieving the rank of Specialist Four. I separated from the Army with a dream of attending college. I started at Fullerton Jr. College in California on probation, it was difficult because I had to work to support myself but made good grades and was allowed to stay.
The GI Bill was reinstated for Vietnam veterans and I was able to devote my full effort to attending college. After two years, I was admitted to the University of Arizona where I met my future wife, graduated in 1971 with a BS in Finance and a minor in History, I seriously doubt that it would have happened without the GI Bill.
I was selected for U.S. Air Force Pilot Training, got married, served until retirement, and used the GI Bill to buy our first house here in Tucson while serving at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, used it to attain my MBA and it also paid for the training required to attain my Airline Transport Rating. In 1988, I “won the lottery” by being hired as a pilot by Delta Air Lines.
I was just a poor kid whose parents were very supportive but did not have the means to help me financially, scholarships were not available for me and I honestly don’t know how my life would have turned out without the GI Bill. I will forever be thankful for the privilege of serving my country. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the generosity of my country and it’s taxpayers that dramatically changed my life by bestowing the GI Bill upon me.
Ron Kobernik