I voluntarily enlisted in the military after high school graduation, at age 17. I served in the Army Air Force, Air Force, 1947-1950.
This bill was a blessing for me, upon my discharge as a sergeant in 1950. I could certainly not have afforded my accelerated education without it. I earned a BA in Chemistry in 1953, got a Fulbright Scholarship to France, 1956, a PhD in Chemistry, 1959, and eventually a faculty teaching career at several universities. The stipends, book allowance, and VA benefits allowed me to concentrate on studies, and receive the grades needed for graduate school.