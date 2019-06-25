My story of the GI Bill is one of an excellent investment by the U.S. government.
My background includes a period of homelessness when my mother was left with three very young children. My father and mother were divorced after he abandoned us when I was four years of age. This set the stage for fifteen years of abject poverty. The U.S. economy was suffering in the great depression. Jobs were unavailable for our mother and millions of others. We survived through the kindness and generosity of people in the area. After graduating from high school, a college education was out of the realm of possibility.
In 1948 I began employment as a lineman for the West Penn Power Company. The Korean war began and I was drafted, went through training at Camp Gordon Georgia and then shipped off to Korea in 1951. Within a short time I was promoted to Sergeant First Class as the Platoon Sergeant. After one year, I was returned home. It was truly important to me that I lost just two men during my watch. President Truman reduced service time by three months to all Korean war veterans.
I rejoined the power company but immediately explored colleges to pursue a BSEE under the GI Bill. I attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Without the GI Bill my education would have been halted at the high-school level. My first job after graduating was as an engineering team member in a research program. After three years I decided to branch out to gain business experience still using my engineering degree.
The country's investment in me has generated a return well beyond imagination for most investors. This return was possible only because of the GI Bill.
James J. Burns