I received my Honorable Discharge after serving in Vietnam Nam in 1968-1969 as a combat infantryman. I started to receive my GI education benefits in 1974. The GI Bill has positively benefited me and my family our whole lives.
I was able to stop working at the local residential treatment center for the special needs population and enroll full-time at the University of Arizona to pursue my goal of earning my degree in Special Education. I graduated in 1976.
I was now eligible to obtain the necessary licenses and certifications to teach special education for the next 32 years. I taught for twenty-five years in Amphitheater School district. During my first year of teaching I was able to purchase our first home and provide a comfortable and secure life for my family.
The GI Bill enabled me to positively impact my students, give back to the Tucson community and live a productive and fulfilling life with my wife and daughter. Without a doubt the GI Bill has had a major and positive impact on me and my family. The Bill also enabled me to receive first class medical and health coverage for the past ten years of my retirement. It has also enabled my wife and I to obtain home and car insurance special veteran rates. After marrying my wife Rita and raising our daughter Riene, the GI Bill with all of its benefits has been one sweet deal.
I am very thankful for the life it has afforded me and my family.
John Connelly