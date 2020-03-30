Giant resource guide

Whether you need help paying the rent, getting groceries or keeping the kids busy, the Arizona Daily Star's resource guide - updated daily - is here to help.
IF YOU'RE A BUSINESS OWNER HAVING TO LAY OFF EMPLOYEES
Call Pima County Rapid Response for assistance for employees facing layoffs. Dominica Dominguez is at 520-724-3684 or dominica.dominguez@pima.gov.
IF YOU'RE TEMPORARILY OUT OF WORK
IF YOU'VE LOST YOUR JOB
Pima Community College's Small Business Development Center is helping businesses apply for low-interest federal disaster loans.
Allied Universal is holding virtual hiring events until April 23 to fill more than 300 security-related positions in Tucson, Phoenix and Mesa. Go to jobs.aus.com to apply.
Pima County has a jobs hotline.
Apply for unemployment insurance through Arizona Department of Economic Security. Visit des.az.gov or call 520-791-2722.
Pima County One Stop Career Center helps with job searches and training for new jobs, and provides relocation funding, etc. Call 520-724-7700 or email business.services@pima.gov.
IF YOU CAN'T PAY YOUR BILLS
Community Action Partnership helps pay rent and utilities and can also help with health care needs like prescription medicines. Head to the website or call 520-724-2667.
Chicanos Por La Causa can help with housing and rental assistance. Visit cplc.org or call 520-882-0018.
Interfaith Community Services can help with clothing, food and utilities. Visit icstucson.org or call 520-297-6049.
Salvation Army Tucson can help with basic needs like food, clothing and utilities. Visit salvationarmytucson.org or call 520-795-9671.
IF YOU NEED FOOD
Health-e-Arizona Plus assists with healthcare, provides cash assistance, food stamps and more. Head to healthearizonaplus.gov
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona provides food assistance to the hungry. Visit communityfoodbank.org or their Facebook page for the latest information.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has a Food Finder resource tool online where qualifying individuals, families and seniors can find daily community meal service sites, information about emergency food boxes, senior food boxes, food pantries and help with enrollment in SNAP benefits. Find the tool here, or call 520-622-0525.
The Arizona Food Bank Network has a statewide database with information about where to find emergency food boxes, pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other food options. Check with each location in advance as there may be changes to their hours or operations. Go here to search the options.
• Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona delivers meals to seniors and people who have disabilities who cannot leave their homes, especially those who need special diet meals. Cost is on a sliding scale; food stamps and Mercy Care are also accepted. Go here to learn more.
• Interfaith Community Services operates food banks on the northwest and east sides and has a mobile meals delivery program for elderly, disabled or convalescing adults on the northwest area who cannot cook for themselves. Go here or call 520-622-1600 to learn more.
• The Arizona Department of Economic Security has a resource page for seniors including statewide agencies that work with seniors and connect them to a variety of community resources and information about the Arizona Commodity Senior Food Program, a federally-funded program that distributes food once a month to people ages 60 and up.
Welcome Diner, 902 E. Broadway, is offering pay-what-you-can "staff meals" — the daily meal offered free to employees and based on ingredients on hand.
Sammy's Mexican Grill is offering free meals to Tucson-area workers who have lost their jobs as a results of the coronavirus.
The Parish restaurant offers half-off takeout meals for healthcare workers, fire department employees, police, EMT's, grocery store workers and musicians with canceled gigs and music venue employees. Call them at 520-797-1233 to see if you apply. View a menu here.
Street Taco and Beer Co. announced on Facebook that it's offering 50 percent off takeout and pickup orders for police, military, fire fighters, court employees and teachers.
Many area school districts and schools are distributing free meals for children under 18 during weekdays. There are no income requirements and students do not have to be enrolled in the school or district they are picking up meals from, but do need to be present at pick up. Find a huge list here.
IF YOU'RE TRYING TO AVOID CROWDS AT THE STORE
Grocery and retail stores across Tucson are having special shopping hours for seniors only. Here's a schedule:
- A.J's Fine Foods - Wednesdays from 5-6 a.m. for anyone age 65 and up. Shoppers will be required to show a valid I.D. at the door, one caretaker is welcome if needed, but will not be allowed to shop for themselves.
- Albertson's - Tuesdays and Thursdays from store open until 9 a.m. For a list of locations and hours go here.
- Basha's - Wednesdays from 5-6 a.m. for anyone age 65 and up. Shoppers will be required to show a valid I.D. at the door, one caretaker is welcome if needed, but will not be allowed to shop for themselves.
- Cardenas Market - Every day from 7-8 a.m. for seniors ages 65 and up and first responders.
- Costco - Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-9 a.m. for anyone age 60 and up. The Pharmacy will be open during this time, but the food court will keep it's normal schedule.
- Dollar General - Daily for the first hour stores are open. Find a list of locations and store hours here.
- Food City - Wednesdays from 5-6 a.m for anyone ages 65 and up. Shoppers will be required to show a valid I.D. at the door, one caretaker is welcome if needed, but will not be allowed to shop for themselves.
- Safeway - Tuesdays and Thursdays from store open until 9 a.m. For a list of locations and hours go here.
- Target - Wednesdays during the first hour stores are open for ages 65 and up, pregnant women or those defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as vulnerable or at-risk. Go here to find store locations and hours.
- Walmart - Tuesdays from 6-7 a.m. for anyone ages 60 and up. Pharmacies will be open at this time and vision centers will be open for emergency and essential services.
- Whole Foods - Daily one hour before store opening for any ages 60 and up. Go here for store locations and hours.
• Hotel Congress has set up an online market for orders of hard-to-find items, produce, pantry essentials, refrigerated food, beer, wine and liquor. Orders are due before 1 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays and can be picked up on Mondays and Thursdays between 3-6 p.m. Find the order form here.
• Merit Foods Arizona, a locally-owned food distribution company, is doing curb-side pick up for foods like meat, produce, beans and canned goods at its warehouse, 1471 W. Commerce Court. Place your order by calling 884-8232 or show up in person to place your order and have it brought out to your car. The business says phone lines have been very busy, so it's better to go in person than to leave a voicemail. Orders can only be picked up Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A catalog of items can be found here and prices vary. Keep up with changes and more info on the company's Facebook page.
• Merchant's Garden has organized a drive up produce stand where you can pick up freshly-harvested hydroponic greens including butter, green leaf and red leaf lettuces, bok choy, green leaf and red leaf salanova for $8 per bag (includes three heads of lettuce). The produce stand is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at 555 S. Tucson Blvd. Only debit or credit cards are accepted. A 25 percent discount is available for military, health professionals, students at TUSD, University of Arizona and Pima Community College and individuals who use food stamps. Go here for more information.
• The popular Santa Cruz River Farmer's Market is now operating as a drive up market. The market is on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Park in one of the parking spots along Avenida del Convento on the east-side of the property where food bank staff will assist you. Cash, debit, credit, SNAP benefits/food stamps will all be accepted. The double-up food bucks match for SNAP/food stamps will also still be available at this market. Go here for more information.
• Local butcher Forbes Meat Company will deliver boxes of locally-raised sustainable meat directly to your door. You can pick up a large meat box and store it in your freezer. Check their Facebook for more information, and then text your order and questions to 520-474-2714.
• Many locally-owned markets have kept their doors open, and draw a smaller crowd than your typical supermarket.
— Time Market, 444 E. University Blvd., is open every day from 8 p.m. to 8 p.m. and has local produce and groceries, fresh-baked bread, coffee and their full food menu to-go.
— Food Conspiracy Co-op, 412 N. Fourth Ave., is open every day 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Customers are instructed not to bring in personal items like bags, containers, coffee cups, etc. The hot bar is closed for now, but they're doing still their full grab-and-go menu, as well as bakery items.
— Grantstone Supermarket, 8 W. Grant Road, is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with fresh produce and an array of Asian products.
— Tucson has a wealth of Mexican markets like Anita's Street Market in Barrio Anita and carnicerias like Los Amigos Meat Market, Carniceria Los Vaqueros and Sonora Market. Here's an article with information about all three.
- Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market, 11 S. Sixth Ave., is open every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The market has dairy, meat, eggs, lots of pantry staples and participates in the SNAP program.
IF YOU WONDER HOW BIG A STIMULUS CHECK TO EXPECT
IF YOU NEED HELP TEACHING HOME SCHOOL
Scholastic, the well-known publisher and distributor of children’s books, has a “Learn At Home” program that provides daily projects for preschoolers through ninth-graders. tucne.ws/scholastic.
The nonprofit Khan Academy offers lessons, exercises, articles and videos in grammar, biology, chemistry, physics, history, economics, finance and more for grades PreK through 12th. Available in 40 languages, Khan Academy is available on all devices and as an app. The organization also has a sample schedule of how to structure your child’s day at home. tucne.ws/khanacademy.
PBS, the Public Broadcasting Service, has a new weekday newsletter put together by PBS Kids with activities and tips parents can use to help children play and learn at home. The newsletter will feature literacy, math, science and art activities for kids up to age 8. To sign up, go to pbs.org/parents. There’s also PBS LearningMedia, which has curated a special collection of resources organized by grade and subject matter. There are videos, lesson plans and activities for preschoolers through 12th graders. For more information, go to tucne.ws/pbslearningmedia.
Scratch is a free programming language where kids can program interactive media such as stories, games and animation. The program is designed and maintained by Lifelong Kindergarten group at the MIT Media Lab. It is designed for ages 8 to 16 and will run in most current web browsers on computers and tablets. It’s also available as an app. scratch.mit.edu. For kids ages 5 to 7, there’s ScratchJr, available as a free app for iPad and Android tablets. scratchjr.org.
Tucson children have hundreds of audiobooks at their fingertips with the creation of a new eReading Room program at Pima County Library. Children’s read-along ebooks — digital books with professionally recorded narration — are accessible with a library card on smart phones, tablets or computers. The ebooks will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, so there’s no need to worry about late fees. Check out the Pima County Library’s children’s eReading Room at tucne.ws/readalongs.
Virtual field trips: Discover artwork, collections and stories from around the world through Google Arts & Culture. Take a look inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, get a view of Paris from the Eiffel Tower, or explore all things dinosaur. Artsandculture.google.com. If you’re looking for something a little closer to home, the Reid Park Zoo has webcams for the elephants, lions, grizzlies, giraffes and lemurs. tucne.ws/reidparkzoocam.
IF YOU DON'T HAVE INTERNET CONNECTIVITY AT HOME
Cox is offering customers who qualify for low-cost service a free month of the “Connect2Compete” package. Thereafter, the cost is $9.95 per month. For more information, go to tucne.ws/coxcovid19.
Comcast has expanded its “Internet Essentials” low-income internet package, offering 60 days of free service, with a cost of $9.95 per month thereafter. For more information, go to internetessentials.com. Comcast has also opened all of its Xfininty WiFi hotspots for free. For a map of hotspots, go to wifi.xfinity.com.
IF YOU'RE DESPERATE TO FIND WAYS TO KEEP YOUR KIDS BUSY
Encourage them to enter the Postal History Foundation's 13th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids.
IF YOU WANT TO HELP
Banner Health is accepting donations of medical supplies and personal protective equipment.
The Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation is establishing a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. You can donate to it here.
• The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona needs healthy volunteers ages 16 and up who can help pack food boxes at its warehouse. Find an FAQ about volunteering at the food bank here. You can email volunteer@communityfoodbank.org to learn more and sign up. If you can donate monetarily, every $1 contributed to helps provide four meals. You can make a donation here. The food bank is not accepting any food donations at this time.
• Interfaith Community Services is looking for donations of non-perishable food items and volunteers to help distribute and pack food. Donations can be dropped off at one of the ICS food banks, 2820 W. Ina Road Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail Road Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information about volunteering or donating food or money, visit icstucson.org.
IF YOU WANT TO (OR GET) FIT AT HOME
Coronavirus isolation in Tucson opens a virtual world of fitness, art, culture.
Here are 8 at-home fitness classes.
These businesses offer at-home workouts, meditation and stress management exercises.
IF YOU NEED AN ARTS AND CULTURE FIX
Last weekend, the Fourth Avenue Street Fair didn’t grace the avenue.
Instead, it went virtual.
Posted on the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association website, fourthavenue.org featured a list of vendors that were set to bring their art, jewelry, clothing and food to the annual fair.
You couldn’t indulge in any funnel cake or frozen lemonade, but the clickable list gave street fair “attendees” an opportunity to scan through vendors’ websites and take home anything that caught their eye.
The street fair isn’t the only activity that has gone virtual since coronavirus concerns shut down many events and businesses across the city.
Reid Park Zoo is closed until at least March 31. But to continue educating the public on the zoo’s animals, staff have started “#BringingTheZooToYou” across the zoo’s website, reidparkzoo.org, and social media platforms.
With the virtual initiative comes behind-the-scenes videos and photos, downloadable activity pages and animal facts.
“A big part of it is everyone is pretty stressed at the moment and struggling with not being able to go do things outside of their homes,” says Reid Park Zoo marketing and communications supervisor Chelo Grubb. “Being able to still connect people to nature even though they’re safe on their couch is really important to us — and continuing to remind people there are good things out there.”
The zoo posts on social media at least three times a day.
Animal lovers can also watch live cameras of five habitats — the elephants, giraffes, grizzly bears, lemurs and lions — from the comfort of their homes. The livestreams are available all day on the zoo’s website.
Beyond the zoo, here are a handful of other Tucson spots that have gone virtual — for now, at least — to keep you connected while social distancing.
BRINGING THE MOVIE THEATER HOME
If you’ve already binge-watched everything on Netflix, The Loft Cinema has made its Arthouse Cinema available for streaming.
Here’s how it works: Once you buy a virtual ticket for $12 at loftcinema.org, you’ll be sent a link and password to stream the film.
Half of the revenue will go toward The Loft’s operational costs and its employees, with the other half benefiting the film’s distributor.
Currently available for streaming: “Saint Frances,” “Corpus Christi,” “Bacurau,” and “Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands.” More films will be available on Friday, March 27.
FOR YOUR ARTISTIC SIDE
Creative Juice Art Bar is packaging art supplies for pickup and livestreaming classes.
The livestreams are free to watch on Creative Juice’s Facebook page, facebook.com/creativejuiceartbar.
If you’re in need of supplies, art kits cost $12 and include a canvas, brush and paints. It’s recommended to let them know ahead of time if you’ll need a kit.
Art studio Arte Bella is creating YouTube painting tutorials and is selling art kits for families of four. Kits include canvases, paint, brushes, cups, plates and Kraft paper for $49. Additional kits are 10% off.
Pickup is available by appointment only, but if you live within 10 miles of their Park Place Mall location, they’ll deliver the kits to your doorstep for free. Visit artebellapainting.com for more information.
Creative Kind is offering online workshops in beginners art journaling, embroidery, water color and macrame wall hangings for $15 each. For more information, go to tucne.ws/ckworkshops
NO GYM? NO PROBLEM
Dance and fitness studio Floor Polish is streaming classes online — from cardio to ballet to belly dancing. The price of classes vary, but isn’t above $7. Classes can be streamed at floorpolishdance.com.
If you’re more into yoga, Sumits Yoga is hosting free yoga classes on Instagram every day. Other classes require you to sign up — more information can be found at sumitsyogatucson.com.
Natalie Comerford Dadey, local pilates instructor and exercise therapist, has started posting at-home fitness videos on YouTube: tucne.ws/1env
Other local virtual fitness and yoga classes include Movement Culture, facebook.com/MovementCultureAZ; Yoga Oasis, yogaoasis.com; and Barefoot Studio, barefootstudio.yoga
OTHER TUCSON SPOTS TO CONNECT TO AT HOME
- Tucson Botanical Gardens has a live cam of their butterfly exhibit. Visit tucsonbotanical.org for more information.
- Toy store Mildred & Dildred is hosting virtual story times at facebook.com/mildredanddildred
- Don Guerra of Barrio Bread fame is teaching bread-making lessons online. Learn to make sourdough bread from scratch for $30, or take a free pizza crust-making course. Go to breadlessons.com for more information.
