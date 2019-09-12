Where: 2475 W. Naranja Drive
What to expect:The Nighthawks lost their first game of the James Hardy era last week. Things won’t get much easier with undefeated Gilbert Campo Verde on tap. The Coyotes have outscored their opponents 110-6 over the last two games. Ironwood Ridge running back Brandon Barrios is averaging 125 rushing yards per game this season, but Campo Verde has only given up 59 combined in the previous two contests. This game will be competitive, but we’ll give the Coyotes a 28-16 edge.