Name: Gillian Schaff

Job Title: RN Associate Director, Physician Practices

Organization: Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Education: Masters in Nursing

Professional Affiliations: Army Nurse Corp

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I love being a nurse, enjoy the seasons of Tucson, it is truly better that shoveling or driving in blizzard conditions.

Nursing is in my DNA, I always knew what I wanted to do with my life, it was a passion for me, even as a young girl. My grandmother was a nurse in a nursing home, I would go and sit with her until Miss Alice would wake up, I would get her ready for the day at 1 a.m., make her breakfast then play cards with her until it was time to go home. I look for Alice in all my confused patients even now.

I am a retired Army Nurse of 27 years, serving in multiple locations, countries and campaigns. A majority of my Army career was in Emergency Medicine. This career gave me the skill-set and tools to become a solid leader. My philosophy in leadership is to lead by example, I ask nothing of my staff that I would not step up and do myself.

My career at Banner has been invigorating, challenging and full of learning experiences that continue to teach me new lessons. My leadership team has supported me and continued to challenge me daily. I am very blessed to say that I have the best leadership team and staff that I work with every day.

I believe very strongly that everyone has a purpose and God gave me the tools to be blessed to be in the most honorable profession. We have had a very difficult couple of years, I want to thank all nurses that have been in the trenches taking care of patients.

I am very proud to say I am a nurse, an Army Nurse, the Nurse Corp moto is “Proud to Care.“ I carry that every day as I do what I love to do.

