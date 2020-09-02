Our father Gin S. (Tom) Gee (aka You T. Wong at the time he served) served in WWII with the U.S. 14th Army Air Force in the China-Burma-India Theater, serving as a radar technician in the 1157th Signal Service Command. He attained the rank of technician sergeant and was honorably discharged Jan. 2, 1946, at Camp Shelby, Miss. We are most grateful for all he did for country and family.
