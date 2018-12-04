Gina Gant, Raytheon Missile Systems

Gina Gant is a Sub-Contract Manager at Raytheon. Gina also works part-time at the YMCA as a Sports/Skills Instructor and coaches youth volleyball and basketball. She is a very involved and active parent and is currently the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) President at her children’s school. She is dedicated to providing opportunities to help empower youth, especially the underserved, with her primary focus on the betterment of children. When she is not busy being a positive role model and building today’s young youth into tomorrow’s future leaders, she enjoys spending quality time with her family and traveling the world.