KIDS STUFF
Gingerbread Man: Puppet Show — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. The Gingerbread Man meets lots of critters on his adventure through the Sonoran desert-and many ridiculous antics ensue. Tickets will be available one hour before event. 2-3 p.m. Dec. 7. Free. 594-5200.
Paws and Pages Literacy Program — Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road. Children have a positive impact on shelter pets and build confidence reading. Children ages 5-11. Call or email afaulk@hssaz.org for more information. 2:30-3, 3-3:30 and 3:30-4 p.m. Dec. 8. $5. 327-6088. hssaz.org.
Kids Night Out: Christmas is Coming — Color Me Mine Tucson - Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Pizza, painting and fun for ages 6 and up. Drop off event for kids. Registration required. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 14. $30. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.