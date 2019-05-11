Dr. Jill Biden said it best on a recent “Today” show interview with Savannah Guthrie. She said that women now come forth with anything that makes them uncomfortable instead of just tolerating any and all behaviors and comments from men.
I resonated with her statement about keeping quiet when an action or comment by a man is upsetting. I kept quiet during a staff meeting with an agency I once worked with when our clinical supervisor responded to my desperate plea to help a suicidal client.
When I said, “I’ve really got a problem,” he responded with, “What did you do, break a nail?”
Yes, really, and in a professional situation.
And the worst part of that scenario was that I laughed. I laughed because everyone else did and I hadn’t given myself time to process his comment.
Once I thought more about it, I made arrangements to have lunch with him so I could tell him how I felt about his comment and his condescending attitude in general toward me.
I laughed because I and many women are used to being marginalized and used for comic relief. When we finally did get together and I tried to talk about my feelings, he told me I was too sensitive.
Then there is the acquaintance who does not look me in the eye and, instead, looks at my chest. He cannot tell you what color my eyes are, but he can probably tell you if I’m a 38C or D.
When Biden was talking, she was responding to the criticisms of her husband Joe’s inappropriate contact in the form of touching women. As a psychotherapist, I will say that touching is very often a form of control and territory-marking with men.
Is it sometimes genuine affection? Yes, but how are we as women to know if a man’s touch is affectionate or proprietary?
I have not been raped. I have not been groped, except by my brother-in-law when I was 12. When I told my mother, she told him never to touch me again and that was that. (Thanks, Mom.)
I have been leered at and whistled at, even at my age. I have learned to speak in shorthand with some men, because some men have a short attention span when a woman (especially a strong woman) speaks.
My niece — a strong woman — is head pastor in a large church. She is one of the smartest women I know, holding a doctorate from Georgetown. She introduced me to the term “mansplaining,” which is what happens when a man puts a woman’s idea into his own language and claims it as his own.
My daughter, who had a doctorate, worked in an office with many MDs. Only one (a woman) referred to her as Dr. Roberts.
When I urged her to speak up, she replied, “Mom, it won’t do any good.”
She, too, was a victim of mansplaining, often seeing her ideas handed down from administration with her supervisor taking credit for those ideas.
So if it doesn’t do any good to speak up, and it’s not healthy for us to put up with being minimized, what are we to do?
I guess we speak our truth and hope that men everywhere are listening, even to our “under the radar” complaints.