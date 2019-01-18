lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A teenage girl was left with life-threatening injuries when she was hit by a vehicle on the city's east side Tuesday evening, Tucson police say.

The girl was struck just after 5 p.m. while crossing East Pima Street near North Wilmot Road.

Police say the driver stayed at the crash scene and was cooperating with the investigation. No charges were filed against the driver.

On Friday police spokesman Officer Francisco Magos said the girl was expected to be in the hospital for some time but would likely survive.

Tucson police officers closed portions of the road for hours.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1