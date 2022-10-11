 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls take over

ABOVE: Milla Molina, right, a junior at Rio Rico High School and a Girl Scout, puts oil on the rim of a pizza Thursday while executive chef Danny Perez, left, pastry chef Lorilynn Svec, second from left, and chef Carlotta Flores watch at The Monica. As part of Girls Take Over for International Day of the Girl, 13 Girl Scouts are shadowing community leaders and employees in a variety of fields such as cooking. Molina wants to be a pastry chef and shadowed Flores and her cooking staff. RIGHT: Molina watches as Svec pours red wine vinegar into a gluten-free cake batter. “Since I was little,” Molina said, “I would always work with my mom in the kitchen, and it’s always been a really good passion of mine learning new recipes and all the tastes in food.”

