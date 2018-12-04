Gisela Telis, Arizona Public Media

Gisela Telis reports on mental health for Arizona Public Media, the NPR and PBS member station serving Southern Arizona. Prior to joining AZPM, she covered science and health for the Washington Post, the Christian Science Monitor, and High Country News. She was a 2011-2012 Rosalynn Carter Mental Health Journalism Fellow and a 2016 National Health Journalism Fellow, and has received a total of 6 Rocky Mountain Emmy® Awards for her mental health reporting. She also co-directed the documentary “Not Broken,” a look at the experiences of seven young people living with mental illness, which premiered nationally on PBS in September.