Five-star guard Jalen Green didn’t touch the ball too often over the first three quarters of Team Why Not’s game with the Indy Heat late Thursday, scoring just seven points.
He finished with 27 but it was too late, with Team Why Not losing 90-72 while shooting just 40% as a team.
“I feel like when I have the ball in my hands I can score,” Green said. “They didn’t put the ball in my hands a lot and I didn’t get the opportunity to do that and we took an L.”
Green and Team Why Not rebounded with a more efficient attack on Friday, beating Vegas Elite 89-78 with Green (13 points) and five other players scoring in double figures. Team Why Not shot 50% overall.
Green, rated No. 3 overall in the class of 2020 by both 247Sports.com and ESPN, has been a recruiting target of the Wildcats and just about everybody else.
There have been some questions, however, about whether Green will even attend college. Green has said in the past that he would jump straight to the NBA if allowed. For now, though, he — and other high school players — don’t have that option.
“Whatever the best option is for me,” Green said. “Right now, I’m going to college.”