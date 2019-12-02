How you can help

To give to a nonprofit on GivingTuesday:

If you would like to support a local, national or global nonprofit with an online donation, visit givingtuesday.org/whats-happening-near-me for a list of participating organizations. Many participating nonprofits also post information on websites, Facebook pages and other social media accounts. Also check with your favorite Tucson charity; more than 270 local nonprofits are participating.

Monetary contributions made online may qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit, which allows a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $400 for individuals and $800 for married couples filing jointly on 2019 Arizona income. Visit the website azdor.gov/tax-credits/contributions-qcos-and-qfcos or check with your tax advisor to see if your nonprofit of choice is a qualifying organization.