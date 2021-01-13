Give yourself to God and see what he does with you

“The earth is the LORD’s, and the fullness thereof; the earth and they that dwell therein. For he hath founded it upon the seas and established it upon the floods. Who shall ascend into the hill of the LORD? Or who shall stand in his holy place? He that hath clean hands and a pure heart; who hath not lifted up his soul unto vanity nor sworn deceitfully. He shall receive the blessing from the LORD and righteousness from the God of his salvation. This is the generation of them that seek him, that seek thy face, O Jacob. Lift up your heads, O ye gates; and be ye lift up, ye everlasting doors; and the King of glory shall come in. Who is this King of glory? The LORD strong and mighty, the LORD mighty in battle. Lift up your heads, O ye gates; even lift them up ye everlasting doors; and the King of glory shall come in. Who is this King of Glory? The LORD of hosts, he is the King of glory.” (Psalm 24)
I’m fourteen years old. My knees are shaking and my heart is racing as I stand before my speech class. They say people are more afraid of public speaking than death. This means at a funeral, most people would rather be in the casket than give the eulogy. As I stand there trembling, I lift my eyes to see blank stares being returned. I gulp, take a shallow breath, and recite Psalm 24 from memory in the most beautiful monotone voice you have ever heard.
All these years later, while I still believe it is cruel and unusual punishment to make a nerdy teenager get up and give a speech in front of all his friends, I am forever grateful that these beautiful words have forever been etched on my heart. This passage begins by outlining the power of God. It tells us that all of the earth and everything inside of it belongs to Him.
The next section poses a few questions and answers which reveal our inability to reach Him. The only ones that can reach God are those with clean hands and pure hearts. If you are like me, you have neither clean hands nor a pure heart. Thankfully, there is someone else with clean hands and a pure heart who has gone into the holy place on our behalf. His name is Jesus.
When you seek Him and receive His righteousness, The King of Glory is completely accessible to you. The King of Glory who created the vast universe. The King of Glory who has never lost a battle. The King of Glory who leads an army of angels wants to bless you. He wants to equip you with His righteousness and Spirit. So lift up your head and turn to Him. He is better than everything you have been waiting and searching for. Make 2021 the year you give God everything and watch what He does with you.