Fiesta Bowl Charities Awards $10,000 to Support Childhood Nutrition Programs of the Community Food Bank
Funding from Fiesta Bowl Charities will help local students and families get the food they need. A $10,000 grant will help fund school pantries, after-school meals, and the school backpack program which allows students in need to take home a nutritious pack of food each weekend during the school year.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona was chosen to receive a 2018-19 Fiesta Bowl Charities grant from more than 375 nonprofits across Arizona who applied. “We are grateful for the support of Fiesta Bowl Charities,” said Michael McDonald, President and CEO of the Community Food Bank. “We know that children make up a significant amount of the people we serve. This grant helps us continue to help students at school and after classes.”
1 in 4 children and 1 in 5 adults in Arizona are at risk of hunger. Arizona ranks as the fifth highest state in the nation for childhood hunger.
Arizona-based Risas Dental and Braces, 2901 S. Sixth Ave.
They opened its first location in Tucson last year and geared up for their first ever Labor of Love. The doctors and staff from Risas Dental and Braces locations donated their time to provide free dental care to nearly thousands of patients in the community.
Attendees selected from one of four free services, including:
Basic Teeth Cleaning
Cavity Filling
Tooth Extraction
Complete Exam with X-Rays
Though this was their first event in Tucson, they company has been hosing Labor of Love for the past six years at all their locations in Phoenix and in Denver. Since 2011, the company has donated more than $3.5 million in free dental care.
Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons, 7455 E. Tanque Verde Road
Next Saturday, Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons is teaming up with United Blood Services to host our first annual football-themed Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at our practice in Tucson. Each donor will be entered to win Arizona Wildcats football tickets and receive a free t-shirt. Our goal is to collect 28 pints and save over 84 lives. We invite you to join us next weekend and witness the Tucson community come together to tackle the summer blood shortage. Saturday, September 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Donating blood is not only beneficial to the receiver, but it can also help the donor maintain good health. A study published by the American Medical Association found that blood donors have an 88 percent lower risk of heart attack and stroke. Giving blood helps regulate iron levels and reduces major health complication.
Eligible donors must be 17, 16 with a parent consent. Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.
To sign up for a lifesaving appointment, visit: https://azoms.com/blood.