Arizona Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons: This surgeons group is teaming up with United Blood Services to host a football-themed blood drive on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 7455 E. Tanque Verde Road. To sign up for a life-saving appointment, visit azoms.com/blood.
Participating donors will be entered in to win Arizona Wildcats football tickets, and each person will also receive a free coupon to Eegee’s and a football-shaped stress ball. Snacks will also be provided.
According to the American Red Cross, blood shortages are common in the summertime, but this year, the scarce amount of donations in June pressed the organization to issue an emergency call for blood in early July. The shortfall is equivalent to the Red Cross not collecting any blood for four consecutive days, and when every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood, the call for eligible donors is crucial.
Donating blood is not only beneficial to the receiver, but it can also help the donor maintain good health. A study published by the American Medical Association found that blood donors have an 88 percent lower risk of heart attack and stroke. Giving blood helps regulate iron levels and reduces major health complications.
Eligible donors must be 17, 16 with a parent consent. Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.
STEM-CAN Supporters Inc.: Last school year STEM-CAN donated more than $133,000 for local public school classroom projects. Several of those happy teachers have recently asked if they could get help again this year. The answer is "Yes, we are expanding the gifting program this school year extensively; we want to include all conventional neighborhood pre-K-12 public schools in southern Arizona."
Public school teachers request gift funding of their principal-approved STEM-type project by way of a very simple one-page Teacher Assistance Proposal form for any amount from $60 to $600. The gift check from STEM-CAN Supporters, a 501(c)(3) charitable educational corporation, goes directly and promptly to the school.