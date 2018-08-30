Friends of the Pima County Public Library: The Friends organization has donated $270,000 this year to the Pima County Public Library to support programs that entertain, educate and inform the community. The Friends celebrate and promote a literate community by supporting and funding enhanced library programs and services. Each year thousands of community members show their support for the library by joining the Friends, purchasing books at the Friends monthly book sales, volunteering and donating books. This year the Friends celebrate 50 years of supporting the Library.
Tucson Street Rod Association: The Tucson Street Rod Association donated $4,000 to the Pima Community College Applied Technology Support Program through the PCC Foundation. The funds were raised through the association's annual Rodders Days Car Show. The college's Applied Technology Division includes the automotive mechanics, welding, aviation, computer-aided design and construction programs.
The association's Rodders Days Car Show will partner with PCC for the 45th annual car show scheduled for April 27, 2019. The event will again be held at the Pima College Downtown Campus at Speedway and North Stone Avenue.
Dollar General: Last week, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded more than $15,000 in youth literacy grants to Arizona schools and nonprofit organizations. The youth literacy grants will provide funding to teachers, libraries and literacy organizations to support a successful academic year throughout the 44 states that Dollar General serves. In Tucson, the beneficiary was Literacy Connects, which received $2,500 from the foundation.
The Arizona grants were part of more than $3.4 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded last week.