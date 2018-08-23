The Foothills Club of Tucson: Step Up to Justice, a pro bono legal center, received a $3,000 grant from The Foothills Club of Tucson on Aug. 10. The club’s gift will support Step Up to Justice’s Minor Guardianship Assistance Project. The project connects caregivers with lawyers who provide free legal help, enabling them to obtain guardianship of children in their care. The project gives children a chance to grow up in a stable home, attend school regularly and learn and grow in an environment where they are cared for by people who love them.
Friends of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Libraries: The Friends of the Green Valley/ Sahuarita Libraries have awarded a new scholarship for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Arizona to Michael Czarnopys. Michael has been employed at the Joel D. Valdez Main Library in Tucson since 2016. He expects to graduate in the fall of 2019. He intends to focus on providing support for existing digital resources as well as expand digital collections. His goal is to make library resources relevant and accessible for older patrons, youth and socioeconomically disadvantaged people. The friends finance scholarships for employees at Pima County libraries who are enrolled in the master's in Library and Information Science degree programs.