Today is Thanksgiving, a day when we pause to give thanks for the blessings in our lives, each in his or her own way. One of the things I am thankful for besides family, friends, and Country, is living in Tucson, the Astronomical Capital of the World.
We have the University of Arizona and all its educational and astronomical resources, many world class observatories surrounding Tucson, and local laws that help protect our dark skies. Our starry nights are magnificent compared to almost all other urban areas. This is topped off by our Arizona Highways sunrises and sunsets.
Do your best not to overeat if you have a Thanksgiving meal in the late afternoon so you can look at the southwestern sky at 6:00 pm. A gorgeous 2 ½ day old moon will delight you, and its small bright crescent should contrast well with the unlit portion of the moon which glows in earthshine.
Earthshine is sunlight reflected off the earth back onto the moon. If the moon’s crescent is very large, or if the moon is gibbous (more than half lit), earthshine is overwhelmed by the bright part of the Moon and not visible.
There is more. Just below the moon will be ever brilliant Venus ten degrees above the southwestern horizon. Closer to the horizon is bright Jupiter 4 ½ degrees away from Venus. These three heavenly beauties will be an added bonus to your Thanksgiving.