Location: 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: Walden Grove’s defense has to be on its A-game Friday or else this game could wind up in the loss column for the Red Wolves. Glendale quarterback Rocco Bruney has 973 passing yards, which is a 243.3 average per game, and nine touchdowns. Fortunately, Walden Grove has two linebackers that cover the field sideline-to-sideline in Sebastian Adamski and Rick Avelar III. Adamski has 61 tackles this, while Avelar isn’t far behind with 51. Expect Walden Grove’s defense to step up behind the two anchors at linebacker, and for the Red Wolves to win 28-24.