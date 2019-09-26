Location: 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista
What to expect: Remember when you were a kid and played football with your friends, and two words — “go long” — were all you needed? Well, that’s Buena’s offense led by senior quarterback Jovoni Borbon. After completing 3 of 4 passes for 113 yards two weeks ago, which earned him Star Player of the Week honors, Borbon topped his performance with a 171-yard, three-touchdown outing against Desert View. Once again, his top target was sophomore wide receiver Keyon Taylor, who had five catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Buena’s offense is rolling, and so it’s tough to pick against the Colts — especially at home. Expect a 33-21 Buena win on a crisp night in Sierra Vista.