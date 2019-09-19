Location: 1545 E. Copper St.
What to expect: The Lancers had two weeks to prepare for this game because they were unable to play last Friday after the game with El Paso Del Valle was canceled. Salpointe Catholic is rested, which is bad news for Cactus. The last time star running back Bijan Robinson took the field against a Phoenix opponent, he rushed for a school-record 430 yards and six touchdowns. If Robinson rushes for more than 360 yards on Friday, he will surpass Ka’Deem Carey for most career yards by a Southern Arizona running back. We like the Lancers to roll, 49-20.