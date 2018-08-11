She decided she needed a new number for her senior season💪🏼😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/nK2amY4WWx— Glenn Parker (@kcgp62) August 1, 2018
When Catalina Foothills opens its football season Friday night against Buena in Sierra Vista, junior Will Parker is expected to be a starting defensive lineman. “Will’s going to really help us,’’ said Foothills coach Jeff Scurran. "He’s a very smart kid." Will is the son of Arizona’s 1989 All-Pac-10 tackle Glenn Parker, who went on to start 141 NFL games and play in five Super Bowls. Will is listed at 6 feet 2 inches and 210 pounds. Glenn’s daughter, Emily Parker, who helped Catalina Foothills win two state soccer championships, begins her senior season at Oklahoma this week. Emily missed most of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with injuries. To honor her father, she is wearing jersey No. 74 this year; that was her father’s football jersey number. …