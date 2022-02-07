Predicted headline: University of Arizona Faculty Senate opposes UA Global Campus merger
The University of Arizona’s recent announcement of its plans to absorb the University of Arizona Global Campus, an online school with a sordid past, is causing a stir among the faculty at Arizona’s flagship public university.
Predicted nut graf: It’s causing so much of a stir that the UA Faculty Senate voted Monday against moving forward with the merger and recommended — as the U.S. Department of Education originally asked last November as a condition for the school to remain eligible to collect federal funds — a financial audit of UA Global Campus and the UA Foundation. (The parties later agreed to this merger as a third option.) If after that audit the department continues UA Global Campus’ eligibility to receive federal money, the Faculty Senate intends to organize a committee to oversee an audit of UA Global Campus’ admissions, finances and educational operations before moving forward with the merger.
“QUOTE From today’s meeting”
The vote comes fewer than two weeks after the Arizona Board of Regents endorsed UA President Robert Robbins’ public announcement that the UA will fold UA Global Campus, formerly known as the for-profit online school Ashford University, into its operation.
The UA is still in the early stages of figuring out the details of what merging UA Global Campus’ 28,000 students and their faculty into the UA will look like, and Robbins has assured UA faculty he’ll consult them moving forward. At a Faculty Senate meeting last week, UA Provost Liesl Folks said this merger “doesn’t likely involve integrating the faculties or the student bodies” because it “disrupts all of the ways in which our rank and reputation measures are made.”
“When we look at other institutions that have been through exactly this process it is very likely that we will follow a similar path,” Folks said, noting similar deals at Purdue University and the University of Maryland. That means the UA would “still have our traditional campus students, our online process for which the entry qualifications are the same for our existing degrees, and the accessible enrollment process operating for UAGC.”
The UA Global Campus merger, which was prompted by the federal education department’s threat last November to strip UA Global Campus of its Title IV funding eligibility (that allows it to collect federal students loans and Pell Grants), voided a condition signed in 2020, when the UA first acquired Ashford’s assets, that UA Global Campus and the UA would remain two separate entities, with two separate governing bodies, for at least three years.
UA Global Campus has since acquired 501C3 non-profit status from the Internal Revenue Service, though the U.S. Department of Education has yet to recognize its non-profit status.
At the time of the 2020 deal, multiple UA insiders — and outsiders — blasted the deal, with faculty from the UA’s Eller College of Management calling it a “catastrophic mistake.”
Part of that characterization stemmed from the abundance of legal trouble Ashford and its former parent company, Zovio, have faced over the years. A California judge is currently deliberating how to rule after trial recently concluded in a lawsuit the state attorney general filed against Zovio and Ashford alleging the defendants misled students about the cost and quality of an Ashford education.
According to court documents filed one day after Robbins announced the merger, the state of California has asked for both a $100 million settlement and an injunction against Zovio “and all of its officers, directors, employees, representatives, agents, affiliates, assigns, and successors, in connection with Zovio’s communications to prospective or current (UA Global Campus) students located in California and/or to communications made by Zovio employees located in California to UAGC Students.”
It’s not clear how quickly the California court’s decision will come — it could be weeks or months. Nonetheless, Zovio, which is still in a 15-year contract to provide operations services to UA Global Campus, is central to the UA Faculty Senate’s misgivings about the merger.
“Why are we working with this organization? Students’ lives were ruined because of Zovio and Ashford,” Lucy Ziurys, a faculty senator and professor of chemistry, said at last week’s Faculty Senate meeting, which Robbins and other top administrators attended. Ziurys quoted testimony from the California trial in which a former UA Global Campus employee said Ashford and Zovio’s historic misconduct has not ceased under the banner of UA Global Campus.
Jon Dudas, senior vice president and secretary of the UA, dismissed that witness testimony as the hyperbole of a “disgruntled” former employee.
Nonetheless, Ziurys still wanted to know,“(W)hat is the University of Arizona’s plan to correct what Zovio has been doing with the students and this institution?”
“It seems like with such corruption in this organization, we would have to almost wipe the slate clean and start over to make it a viable and ethical student education endeavor.”
Gail Burd, senior vice provost at the UA, said that while Zovio — whose stock has seen steady decline since 2019 — remains a part of the deal right now, “we don’t need Zovio,” and that “it’s their practices we’re trying to change.” UA Global Campus, she added “is the part we want.”
“I don’t think you have to worry about the UA Global Campus, and they’re working very hard to eliminate Zovio’s practices.” When pressed by faculty for metrics and other evidence of those changes Burd said “we just don’t have it to show you right now.” Dudas followed up to say that with this merger, “we have the opportunity to hold UAGC and their contractor, Zovio, even more accountable.”
The Arizona Daily Star submitted a public records request for an internal “secret shopper” investigation of Zovio’s recent practices, which administrators said they conducted, but has not yet received any related documents.
What is known right now, is that at least one student was so displeased with their experience at Ashford and UA Global Campus that they testified about it to the U.S. Department of Education last month.
“I currently have about 200,000 dollars in PLUS and graduate PLUS loans because of Ashford and UAGC. I feel like the school is keeping me in the program just to continue charging me tuition,” Jonelle Dougherty, a navy reservist and UA Global Campus student, told the department. “Even though my school has changed names and corporate ownership twice since I started, the quality of instruction and disregard of student interests has never improved. I hope the Education Department will develop new rules to ensure that only schools with high-quality instructional practices are entitled to receive federal student aid funding.”
In regard to Zovio’s involvement with this deal, Robbins added that UA Global Campus would have to agree to terminate its contract with Zovio, but said “I think we would all agree that would be the best course of action.”
But cutting ties with Zovio won’t eliminate the other big problem many faculty have with UA Global Campus: a looming accreditation report that could result in a sanction for UA Global Campus.
“Are we going to go around and save every failing institution?” John Paul Hurh, a faculty senator and assistant professor of English, asked administration during last week’s meeting, who said the whole deal “seems like a tremendous gamble.”
“What if we just don’t save UAGC?”
That’s not an option, Robbins explained.
“When we entered into this agreement over a year ago, the UA Foundation signed the temporary program participation agreement. We then indemnified the UA Foundation as the university, so if we just walked away from it and let it go then we would be on the hook for all of the money,” Robbins said. “If the whole thing fell apart it would be over $1 billion in liability.”