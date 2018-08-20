Bolasky rushed for a combined 3,323 yards and 42 touchdowns in his final two years with Sabino and was named Arizona's Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior in 2005. He was also named the Arizona Daily Star Player of the Year that year when he rushed for 1,711 yards and 25 touchdowns, including 415 yards and six scores to help the Sabercats reach the 4A state finals. Bolasky went on to join the Arizona Wildcats — where he was seen as a potential two-way star — but a knee injury ultimately ended his career.