The last Tucson player before Robinson to earn Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year honors was Bolasky, a star running back at Sabino who starred alongside teammate Brooks Reed in high school.
A two-way star, Bolasky rushed for 3,323 yards and 42 touchdowns in his final two years with the Sabercats. He led Sabino to an appearance in the Class 4A state championship game. Bolasky went on to play for Mike Stoops at the UA, but struggled with knee injuries. Reed, his high school and UA teammate, is still in the NFL.