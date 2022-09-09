Tags
Negotiations are underway for a new fast-food chain to grace the corner in midtown Tucson.
For Star subscribers: Phoenix investors have purchased the former department store, next to Park Place, which closed in 2018.
For Star subscribers: Tucson's tallest building will soon be home to a 145-room hotel with a restaurant, bar and lounge.
Jayden de Laura throws four touchdown passes in his UA debut, and Arizona defeats SDSU 38-20.
For Star subscribers: Our longtime columnist on how USC and UCLA's decisions affected Dave Heeke, why Kim Haddow's former players are honoring the ex-coach and how Blake Martinez will land on his feet.
The question our food writer gets asked most often is: What should I eat in Tucson? Here, she answers, for every occasion.
The Wildcats looked like a bowl team in demolishing San Diego State.
We know that finding filling meals on a budget is tough work. It’s even tougher when you care, like we do, about supporting local businesses — and, of course, about flavor. Here are 7 delicious, local picks for under $7 in Tucson, Arizona.
Wildlife officials are warning people to be cautious about walking their dogs around javelinas after a pair of attacks in the Tucson area over the weekend.
News and notes following Arizona's 38-20 win over San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.
