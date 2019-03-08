During road games, of course, Hurley tends to also motivate fans via his expressive sideline antics.
Maybe none more so than those at McKale Center, where fans and UA students have routinely heckled Hurley over his three previous appearances.
“Absolutely they are” the most vocal, Hurley said. “I’ll hear things, you know. I can’t remember a specific example but there’s some venom in there.”
While Hurley said some players and coaches use a hostile environment to motivate them, he said he mostly blocks it out.
“Everyone handles it differently,” Hurley said. “I know when I played or coached, I hear it but I don’t really hear it because you’re so kind of dialed into what you’re doing.”
Cheatham hears it, and says he actively listens, too.
“If you don’t like playing in hostile loud crowds, this really isn’t the sport for you,” Cheatham said. “I really, I really like it. I like when opposing teams are trash talking and their fans are into it, like the whole city, country is pretty much watching you.”